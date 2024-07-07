Horizon City Police confirm child died in pedestrian crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A two-year-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening Horizon City Police confirmed.

It happened about 7:20 p.m. at the 14000 block of Desert Shadow near Eastlake Blvd.

The Special Traffic Investigation unit, Criminal Investigators and El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene.

Sheriff deputies provided traffic control, while STI and the Criminal Investigators gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses. A Horizon Police spokeswoman said the investigators were also working with the District Attorney's office and no criminal charges have been filed yet.

The area is secured and traffic is being diverted while the investigation is ongoing. Residents of the neighborhood do have access in and out to their home through another street, but are advised to remain in their homes.

The identity of the child has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.