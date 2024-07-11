New study says early introduction of peanuts reduces risk of allergies, what El Paso parents should know

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — A new study published in the journal NEJM Evidence found that introducing peanuts to infants at an early age significantly reduces the risk of developing peanut allergies later in life.

Peanut allergies affect nearly 2% of children and adults in the United States, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Allergic reactions can range from mild skin rashes to severe and life-threatening.

The study says that children exposed to peanut products by six months of age have a 75% reduced risk of developing a peanut allergy by age 5. Moreover, by age 12, these children are four times less likely to develop a peanut allergy compared to those who were not introduced to peanuts early.

Leticia Diaz, a registered dietitian at Del Sol Medical Center, spoke to ABC-7 and emphasized the importance of safely introducing peanuts to infants.

“You have to work hand in hand with the pediatrician before trying to introduce any type of allergen to your baby,” Diaz said. “You need to double check if your baby has shown to you that developmental stage they need to be to be prepared for solids, usually between 4 to 6 months. Some babies may take a little bit longer, some of them will be ready earlier.”

The recommended method involves mixing a small amount of peanut butter, roughly the size of a pea, into baby food. This helps ensure the texture is safe for the baby, reducing the risk of choking.

The study’s findings align with guidelines from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which state that a child with no eczema or food allergies can have age-appropriate peanut-containing foods introduced into their diet at home starting around six months of age. However, children with severe eczema or egg allergies should be introduced to peanut products only after consulting with a doctor.

Recognizing the signs of an allergic reaction is equally important. Symptoms can appear within minutes to two hours after consuming a peanut product and may include wheezing, severe hives, skin rash, and redness.

“Babies are so sensitive to different factors sometimes,” emphasizes Diaz. “Going more in details with your pediatrician can give you a precise guideline how to recognize these symptoms.”