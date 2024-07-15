Body found in Sunland Park desert area
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Fire crews assisted in recovering a body in a desert area off of Memorial Pines Rd and Tierra Madre Ct early this afternoon.
Border Patrol, Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office were also a part of the recovery
ABC-7 is working to learn more about the response.
@SunlandParkFire assisted @USBPChiefEPT, Doña Ana County Sheriffs, and OMI with a body recovery.— Sunland Park Fire (@SunlandParkFire) July 15, 2024
Body was found by Border Patrol in the desert off Memorial Pines Rd and Tierra Madre CT
Time out: 12:39 pic.twitter.com/BvtdgV3TnB