Skip to Content
Top Stories

Body found in Sunland Park desert area

@SunlandParkFire
By
Published 4:19 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Fire crews assisted in recovering a body in a desert area off of Memorial Pines Rd and Tierra Madre Ct early this afternoon.

Border Patrol, Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office were also a part of the recovery

ABC-7 is working to learn more about the response.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content