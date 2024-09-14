Community volunteers build beds for El Paso children

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The organization "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" and several community volunteers spent their Saturday morning building beds for children in the El Paso County that do not have a bed of their own.

Organizers set a goal of 50 beds, more than they have ever built in one day.

Volunteers say having a bed of their own helps with the well-being of children.

"Putting them in a bed is great for their moral, great for how they feel about themselves, great for their sleep. great for how they do in school. Kids that don't sleep, don't do well in school," said Brian Carter, president of the Sleep In Heavenly Peace El Paso Chapter. "So we're doing the things that we can to get these kids a lift up in life and a lift up into a bed."

The group will be delivering the beds to the children, and will also include a mattress and sheets with it.