Hunger Action Month: Helping El Pasoans pay for groceries

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- September is Hunger Action Month, a campaign dedicated to raising awareness and inspiring action to fight hunger across the country.

ABC-7 is teaming up with Albertsons to support El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank this month.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank told ABC-7 they are helping serve over 180,000 people in El Paso annually.

Today, ABC-7 was able to surprise people, waiting in line for groceries at the food bank, with a $50 gift card to Albertsons.

"Everything is so expensive, I mean either we buy meat or we buy eggs and milk. We have to think about what we're going to buy because it's hard," one El Pasoan told ABC-7.

Many told ABC-7 times are tough, every little bit helps.

"That is very helpful," said another El Paso resident. "I'm a senior, and I live on just by my check from Social Security and, every little bit goes a long, long ways."

You can contribute to the food bank when checking out in a local Albertsons. You can also donate online at anytime.