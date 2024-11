EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is seriously injured following a crash in El Paso's Upper Valley.

Police dispatch told ABC-7, units were called to the 600 block of Mulberry Ave. at 12:19 a.m. Friday.

We know that one person was taken to the hospital.

Dispatchers also say that Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene.

This is a developing story.