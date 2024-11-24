Police search for hit and run driver involved in death of two women on I-10 West

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are asking the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a crash that killed two women on I-10 West near downtown.

Two Hispanic women, one in her 30s and one in her mid to late teens, were trying to cross I-10 West on Nov. 16 just after 12:30 a.m.

As the women neared the exit ramp they were struck by a silver Mitsubishi Montero. A second silver colored minivan then struck one of the women and dragged her body into the parking of lot of the Holiday Inn Express, according to Crime Stoppers of El Paso. The driver stopped but then fled the area.

Witnesses describe the driver of the minivan as a heavy set Hispanic man with a short white beard. Police investigators were able to obtain security video that shows a picture of the vehicle.

The driver of the Montero remained at the scene and called first responders for help.

The two women died at the scene and have yet to be identified.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 or provide their tips online at www.cselpaso.org.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso reminds everyone they may remain anonymous, and if the information they provide leads to an arrest, they could qualify for a cash reward.

These were the 59th and 60th traffic deaths in El Paso for 2024, compared to 69 for the same time period in 2023.