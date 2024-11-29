Skip to Content
UPDATE: EPPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Northeast El Paso

Updated
today at 5:28 PM
Published 4:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigation unit is responding to a fatal crash in Northeast involving a collision between a motorcycle and a road vehicle.

El Paso Fire Department communications staff confirmed that emergency crews responded to a crash at Dyer St. and Deer Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Friday, and that one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

El Paso Police sent a notification that the investigators would be investigating the scene as resulting in a fatality just before 4:45 p.m.

