Event helps raise awareness about depression and loneliness during the holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During the holiday season, many people are facing even more feelings of depression and loneliness. The hustle and bustle of the season can lead to plenty of mixed feelings.

Molina Healthcare of Texas hosted a depression awareness event Thursday evening to educate the public on available resources.

Attendees were able to take part in a cookie decorating activity and an ugly sweater contest.

Angelica Solis, the growth and community specialist of Molina Healthcare of Texas, said it's important for the community to learn about available resources.

"So during holidays, a lot of people experience SAD, which is Seasonal Affective Disorder, and a lot of people are lonely, right? So this is a great way for the community and the residents to come out here and just spend time with each other," she said.

She also said many people don't know what they are experiencing this holiday season.

"A lot of people think it's normal. For example, during the holidays a lot of people want to sleep, right, because of the time change due to how the sun goes down at 4 or 5 already. So a lot of the times they don't know that they're experiencing, like, a mild, seasonal depression," Solis added.

She said it's important to take care of yourself and others during this time.

"For them to get out of the home. They come, they decorate, and decorating, just spending time with the community. It really reduces stress."