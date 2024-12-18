La Luz homeowner shoots alleged intruder

LA LUZ, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide in La Luz. Just before 9 PM December 14, dispatchers received a call about a person breaking into a house. Dispatchers received information that the homeowner had fired a shot.

Investigators say the 39-year-old homeowner, his 38-year-old wife, and their three small children were inside the home when 45-year-old Lucas Eli Moore started banging on the door. Investigators say he broke open the door and walked inside. The homeowner told Moore to leave, but police say Moore walked into the kitchen, near the children's bedrooms. Police say Moore then tried to hit the homeowner. The homeowner then shot "at least one round from his handgun striking Moore," state police officials say.

Police say the homeowner then called 911. Emergency crews found Moore dead at the scene. No one else was injured and the children did not witness the incident, police say.

"The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating the incident," a state police officials explained. "At this time, no charges have been filed against the homeowner. Upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be submitted to the district attorney’s office for review."