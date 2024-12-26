Two men injured in accidental shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies found two men with gunshot wounds after what officials describes as an "accidental" shooting.

"One of the two males was handling the weapon when it accidently discharged," officials say. "Both males were transported to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas with non-life threatening injuries."

The shooting happened Sunday, December 22, 2024 just before 9 PM on the 2100 block of Rocca Secca Road.