Local leaders react to New Orleans tragedy

Published 4:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Mayor Oscar Leeser said, "The horrific act in New Orleans was unconscionable. El Pasoans know well what it feels like when a person’s hatred is acted upon. "We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those lost."

Mayor-Elect Renard Johnson issued a statement about the tragic events that happened on Bourbon Street in New Orleans that said he is deeply heartbroken by the events.

"As someone whose mother grew up in the New Orleans area, this tragedy feels especially personal to me. New Orleans has always been a city of resilience, and I know its community will come together to support one another during this incredibly difficult time," said Johnson.

El Pasoans echoed the sentiments of Johnson and Leeser.

They also tell ABC-7 that they fear for their safety when attending large public gatherings. And for most it reminds them of the events of August 3.

