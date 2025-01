EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead after a crash in East El Paso early this morning, according to the El Paso Police Department.

It happened at the intersection of Joe Battle Blvd. and Vista Del Sol Dr. in East El Paso.

Police say the call came in just before 4 a.m. but have not yet released more information.

