Breaking: El Paso Fire responding to fire at Upper Valley home

KVIA
By
Published 3:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department is currently responding to a severe house fire in the Upper Valley at the 300 block of Roxanna Ave.

The department first posted about it at around 2:55 a.m. on their X account. Our ABC-7 Mountain Camera has seen a heavy first responder presence in the area and our crews noticed several ambulances rushing to the scene.

We have an ABC-7 crew en route to the scene and will update you on Good Morning El Paso.

Carter Diggs

