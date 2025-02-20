CISD given all-clear after gas odor reported

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo Elementary and Alderete Middle Schools have been cleared after a gas odor was reported on the two campuses. In a Facebook post, the district says it was informed the odor came from a nearby matinence project, and neither the schools nor any nearby homes are in danger.

The district says classes are scheduled to go on as normal, and the odor will not impact instruction today. As a precaution, the two schools will adjust their air conditioning systems to not let in any outside air.