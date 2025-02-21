Skip to Content
Diesel spill on I-10 West closes all lanes near Geronimo

Updated
today at 7:06 AM
Published 6:46 AM

UPDATE (7:00 a.m.): According to the El Paso Fire Department, reports of oil or fuel on I-10 West were called in at 5:41 a.m. It is currently listed as a condition 2 hazmat situation.

7 fire units are responding to the scene for clean up.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All lanes on I-10 West are closed after a diesel spill near Geronimo, according to TXDOT.

There is currently no estimated clearing time. TXDOT recommends seeking alternate routes.

According to TXDOT, the El Paso Police Department, Fire Department and Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) are responding to the scene.

