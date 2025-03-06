Skip to Content
El Paso police searching for missing man

El Paso Police Department
Published 4:24 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are searching for 67-year-old Kenneth Eugene Grimes.

He was last seen on the 2700 block of Fillmore Ave. around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

He was reported missing after he left his group home on foot.

Police say Grimes is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, has grey hair and a thin build.

Grimes was last seen wearing a green or yellow plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes

Grimes does have a speech disorder that can make it hard to understand him. He has also been diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia.

If you see Kenneth Grimes, you are asked to call the police non emergency line at (915)-832-4400.

Isabel Garcia

