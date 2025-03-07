El Paso Locomotive FC gears up for home opener this weekend!

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC is set to kick off its home opener Friday night at Southwest University Park against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Fans can expect an exciting matchup as Locomotive introduces new players to start the season strong. In addition to the action on the field, the team will also unveil fresh jerseys and fun giveaways!

Tune into Good Morning El Paso for a live preview from the stadium this morning, featuring interviews with team leaders and a first look at what fans can expect.