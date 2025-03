EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Zoo is inviting guests to decide the name of their newest resident- a one month old baby giraffe born to Gigi and Juma.

The Zoo team has narrowed the choices to four names:

Ato

Balozi

Hermanito

Tesoro

El Pasoans can vote on their favorite name by following this link to the survey. The winning name will be announced Sunday, March 23.