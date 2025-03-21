Borderplex Veteran & Family Caregiver Expo kicks off today

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — Veterans and their caregivers will have access to a variety of resources this weekend at the Borderplex Veteran & Family Caregiver Expo.

The free two-day event will be held at the Starlight Event Center, kicking off today, March 21 at 9 a.m. Organizers say more than 120 community partners will be on-hand to offer services, including healthcare and benefits, financial assistance, family caregiving and survivor outreach, mental health resources, among many more.

For the first time, the expo is being held on a weekend in an effort to boost attendance. Organizers are particularly encouraging younger veterans to attend, even if they don’t think they need services immediately.

"We’re trying to provide that information and trying to bridge the gaps we see in service," Linda Mais, El Paso Hidden Heroes spokesperson told ABC-7. "If anybody goes out there and has any suggestions, hey, we don't see this in the community for us as a veteran or a caregiver. Let us know.”

The event also focuses on supporting family caregivers, often called “hidden heroes.” Mais says many caregivers often face burnout while navigating healthcare systems and day-to-day responsibilities.

"They need to be seen as well," said Mais. “By providing them with a support base and resources, it'll better educate them and support them in making sure the veteran is also healthy and supportive.”

Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Texas Veterans Commission will be at the event, offering direct access to information and assistance.

The Borderplex Veteran & Family Caregiver Expo runs Friday and Saturday. Here is a look at the agenda: