Student injured during elementary school drop-off

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson with El Paso ISD confirmed to ABC-7 that a student sustained minor injuries during school drop-off this morning.

The incident, which EPISD says involved a vehicle, happened at Moreno Montessori in Central El Paso.

Read the district's statement in full below:

"During morning drop-off today at Moreno Montessori, a student sustained minor injuries due to an incident involving a vehicle. Our staff, along with El Paso ISD Police Services and El Paso PD, responded swiftly to address the situation and ensure the safety of all involved. The student is safe and well.

The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We are committed to working closely with the City to enhance the safety of transportation zones around our campus. It is crucial for all families to drive carefully and with caution, particularly during busy drop-off and pick-up times.

We are grateful to our community for their cooperation and support in helping keep our campuses safe."

