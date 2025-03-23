Skip to Content
Fire near West El Paso Albertsons fills store with smoke

By
New
Published 2:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews are working to dissipate smoke at the Albertsons grocery store at 3100 N Mesa St. in West El Paso after a nearby fire broke out early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for EPFD says they received a call just before 2 a.m. Sunday from an Albertsons employee who noticed something burning near the store's trash compactor.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, the store was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

As a result of the fire, the grocery store filled with smoke, and firefighters are working with the building maintenance crew to clear the air inside.

Fire investigators are on their way to the scene.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Paul Schulz

