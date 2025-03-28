Skip to Content
Apartment fire in Northeast El Paso

today at 7:45 AM
Published 6:20 AM

UPDATE: A total of 8 people were impacted by the apartment fire according to fire officials. One apartment was fully affected and 2 others had little damage.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An early morning apartment fire in Northeast El Paso has left some residents displaced Friday.

No injuries have been reported, but the Red Cross was called to help residents who were displaced due to the fire.

The El Paso Fire Department sent an alert about the fire on X just before 12:30 a.m.. They say it happened on the 4500 block of Arlen Ave..

Officials say the fire was put out by 12:45 a.m..

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

