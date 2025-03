EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies found a man with multiple injuries near Los Mochis Avenue and Doniphan Drive at 6:43 AM today.

The deputies were called out on a welfare check and found the man, who they then rushed to UMC.

Major Crimes Unit investigators are now looking into how the man was injured.

Officials have not yet specified the nature of the man's injuries, or publicly identified him.