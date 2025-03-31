Disability rights advocates call for more support for homeless invidivuals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Disability rights advocate George Zavala says for the past three years, he has been working with the City of El Paso to find a solution to support homeless individuals with disabilities.

"There should be a process streamlined within the City or even in the Homeless Coalition to address this, and there isn't," Zavala said.

"I don't want to take away from the Opportunity Center and the rescue mission and what they do to the community," he added. "They do help a lot, but our discussion has always been-- they must be inclusive."

John Martin, Deputy Director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, said his organization doesn't have the staff to help people with certain conditions.

"Little things, such as being able to dress themselves, to be able to feed themselves," Martin explained. "We don't have the staff because we're not a medical provider."

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson for comment. His office provided the following statement: