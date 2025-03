EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special traffic investigators are at the scene of a crash near the intersection of West Paisano and Santa Fe.

Investigators say a vehicle hit a pedestrian around 1:30 p.m. on Monday March 31st.

The person is being treated at an area hospital.

Investigators have not shared how severe the injuries are but will have more information once the investigation is complete.

The intersection will be closed until further notice.