EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Members of the El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit were called out to the 11700 block of Ronald McNair in far East El Paso to investigate an unattended death.

The detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit investigate El Paso's major crimes which include murders, unattended deaths, sexual assaults, home invasions, kidnappings and officer-involved shootings.