Annual sensory-friendly hour at the El Paso Comic Con

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Comic Con hosted a special hour, set aside for attendees with sensory sensitivities.

Mike Dee's Big Adventure teamed up with El Paso Comic Con to host an annual sensory-friendly hour, allowing individuals with sensory sensitivities a chance to enjoy the event before it opens to the general public.

"A lot of families normally would be afraid to purchase tickets, get to the door, and maybe their child is triggered by something they saw, something they heard. So now they don't have that pressure of buying those tickets. That is covered. They come to the door, the everything is adjusted for them," said Mike Dee, founder and president of Mike Dee’s Big Adventure.

Families had the chance to explore booths in a quieter setting for an hour basically on their own and in their comfort zone.

"It helps because, we're all parents or siblings or people that know people with like disabilities, and we're not like looking and judging or they're like, hey, they're screaming or crying. It's like, hey, they're having a crisis. That's okay. There's the sensory. Like, it's not loud," said Megan Tovare, mother.

This effort was made possible through a partnership with El Paso children's hospital and vision for El Paso. Organizers say it's a way to celebrate fandom while being mindful of every fan's unique needs.