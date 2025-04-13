Man tries to hit police officer then flees, they need public’s help to identify him

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - In this week's Crime of the Week, El Paso Police are asking anyone in the community to help identify a man they say attempted to hit a police officer with a vehicle and evaded officers at least three times.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso says that on Friday, October 11, 2024, at about 12:15 a.m., officers stopped a silver Nissan 370Z at Lee Trevino and Vista del Sol.

During the traffic stop, the driver suddenly fled. On a second instance, on March 22, at 4:30 p.m., an officer stopped the same car in the 4100 block of Rich Beam for a traffic violation. As the officer was conducting the traffic stop, the driver again fled.

The third instance happened almost a week later, on March 28. The same driver and car were seen by police along the 400 block of Tays. The officers knew of the driver's prior incidents and attempted to stop him. This time he reportedly fled by driving into the landscape and towards one of the officers.

The car is described as having a visible Texas Registration sticker on the window and New Mexico License Plates.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking anyone in the community with information on this man to call 915-566-8477(TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

As always if the tip you provide leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

You will remain anonymous if you call or submit an online tip.