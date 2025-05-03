Fight breaks out in stands during Pebble Hills baseball game

EL PASO, Texas - Things got heated during a baseball playoff game at Pebble Hills High School Friday night.

ABC-7 received word of a fight that happened in the stands during a bidistrict series game between Pebble Hills and the Legacy Rebels.

Legacy is a school located in Midland, Texas.

The Rebels were taking on Pebble Hills in game three of the bidistrict series.

A source told ABC-7 that officials cleared the stands and the game continued without any fans in the stands.

No word of any injuries or if any arrests were made.

Pebble Hills ended up losing the game 5-4 as the Rebels advanced to the area round ending the Spartans' season.