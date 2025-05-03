Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fight breaks out in stands during Pebble Hills baseball game

pebble hills spartans logo web pic
Courtesy: Pebble Hills High School
By
Updated
today at 12:12 AM
Published 12:11 AM

EL PASO, Texas - Things got heated during a baseball playoff game at Pebble Hills High School Friday night.

ABC-7 received word of a fight that happened in the stands during a bidistrict series game between Pebble Hills and the Legacy Rebels.

Legacy is a school located in Midland, Texas.

The Rebels were taking on Pebble Hills in game three of the bidistrict series.

A source told ABC-7 that officials cleared the stands and the game continued without any fans in the stands.

No word of any injuries or if any arrests were made.

Pebble Hills ended up losing the game 5-4 as the Rebels advanced to the area round ending the Spartans' season.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content