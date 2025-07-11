Skip to Content
Top Stories

Emergence Health Network promotes emotional wellness at La Nube

By
Published 9:23 AM

ABC-7 got a first look of Emergence Health Network Day at La Nube — a family-friendly event that promotes emotional wellness with discovery and play.

EHN and La Nube partnered up for National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month for what they say is to raise awareness about the unique mental health challenges that racial and ethnic minority groups may face.

At the event, families will experience a:

  • Sensory-rich bubble garden
  • Peaceful sound baths
  • Play zones
  • Postcard writing stations that will be mailed out to a special somebody
  • Rage room for splatter art
  • More hands-on experiences that support emotional learning through play

EHN is also giving away free tickets to the first 400 guests. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday, July 12.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content