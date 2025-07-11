Emergence Health Network promotes emotional wellness at La Nube

ABC-7 got a first look of Emergence Health Network Day at La Nube — a family-friendly event that promotes emotional wellness with discovery and play.

EHN and La Nube partnered up for National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month for what they say is to raise awareness about the unique mental health challenges that racial and ethnic minority groups may face.

At the event, families will experience a:

Sensory-rich bubble garden

Peaceful sound baths

Play zones

Postcard writing stations that will be mailed out to a special somebody

Rage room for splatter art

More hands-on experiences that support emotional learning through play

EHN is also giving away free tickets to the first 400 guests. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday, July 12.