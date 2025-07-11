Emergence Health Network promotes emotional wellness at La Nube
ABC-7 got a first look of Emergence Health Network Day at La Nube — a family-friendly event that promotes emotional wellness with discovery and play.
EHN and La Nube partnered up for National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month for what they say is to raise awareness about the unique mental health challenges that racial and ethnic minority groups may face.
At the event, families will experience a:
- Sensory-rich bubble garden
- Peaceful sound baths
- Play zones
- Postcard writing stations that will be mailed out to a special somebody
- Rage room for splatter art
- More hands-on experiences that support emotional learning through play
EHN is also giving away free tickets to the first 400 guests. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday, July 12.