Military Monday: July 14, 2025

Published 6:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Sergeant First Class David Flores.

Flores retired from the U.S. Army in 2018 after 24 years of service.

We thank you for your service.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or who once served and is a veteran. Click here to submit your entry.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

