El Paso sends additional help to Central Texas flood recovery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is continuing to send help to Central Texas for their recovery efforts following the deadly floods nearly two weeks ago.

ABC-7 spoke with Kevin Dieter, the emergency management coordinator with the city and county of El Paso. His crew is in the middle of a 14 day deployment to San Angelo, and he said there's still buildings submerged in the water.

"The damage in this area remains significant... they've estimated 150 million gallons of water in that area."

Dieter said it could be several days or even weeks until the water is fully out of the area.

ABC-7 also spoke with a Fort Bliss soldier who went over to Kerr County to help with flood recovery efforts, as well as the National Weather Service to talk about safety tips during flood events. The full story will air on ABC-7 at 10.