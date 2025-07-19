Skip to Content
Car plows through crowd in Los Angeles after driver loses consciousness striking at least 20

At least 20 people have been hit by a car that plowed through a crowd in Los Angeles after the driver reportedly lost consciousness, authorities said.

The incident took place near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in east Los Angeles and has injured more than 20 people with officials saying up to five people are now in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A preliminary investigation shows the driver may have lost consciousness, drove into a taco cart and and ran into a large crowd outside a club in East Hollywood, according to per Police Capt. Adam Van Gerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department:

"LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time," authorities said in an initial statement early Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

