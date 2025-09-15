Skip to Content
El Paso Police investigating death in South Central

today at 12:36 PM
Published 11:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a death in a South Central El Paso neighborhood this morning.

The Crimes Against Persons unit is responding to the investigation on the 1900 block of Olive Avenue. That is just north of Douglas Elementary, near Piedras St. and East Paisano Dr.

ABC-7 crews are gathering more information on the scene, and expect to talk with a police spokesperson shortly. Watch ABC-7 at Noon for the latest updates.

