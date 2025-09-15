Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Zaragoza Rd.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on N. Zaragoza Rd.

Lanes were shut down in both directions near George Dieter Dr. Monday afternoon as Special Traffic Investigators collected evidence on the scene. Police have not said when the crash will be cleared.

ABC-7 crews on the scene report traffic being diverted at Henry Brennan Dr. and Don Haskins Dr.

According to police and the El Paso Fire Department, the crash was reported at 1:39 p.m.