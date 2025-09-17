Skip to Content
Sunday Funday:  Rent a UTV Off-Road Adventures

today at 2:52 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rent a UTV in El Paso offers a compact and high energy way to squeeze adventure into your weekend.


The operation features the largest and newest Polaris UTV fleet plus Slingshot street-legal rides weaving desert trails with city cruises.

Located near Red Sands and a short drive from the airport and Fort Bliss, it’s easy to access and park. A portion of every rental goes to local charities and First Responders.


The experience is designed for all ages and skill levels with safety training and beginner-friendly routes.

Big groups and corporate outings are welcome too, making this a flexible option for celebrations or team-building.


Whether you’re chasing desert dunes or a scenic urban ride, Rent a UTV Off-Road Adventures is a quick and fun way to spend your free time.


Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

