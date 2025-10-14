Sunland Park police investigate 2 shootings

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Monday.

The first one happened around 3 a.m. A local hospital reported a patient with gunshot injuries to police. The injuries were believed to be connected to an incident in Sunland Park.

Officers went to the 5000 block of Ashwood drive near Santa Teresa Elementary School and found an active crime scene. A female victim had multiple gunshot wounds and remains in critical condition. A suspect has been taken into custody.

The second shooting happened around 5 p.m. at Palma Drive near Sunland Park Drive. Officers found a male victim with gunshot injuries. After life-saving measures failed, he died on scene. Officials have a suspect in custody.

Both shootings remain under investigation.