Support mental health care at annual NAMIWalks El Paso

today at 6:24 AM
Published 6:21 AM

NAMI El Paso is hosting its annual NAMIWalks event at Ascarate Park to promote accessible and affordable mental health care for all.

The purpose of the event is to show those who are struggling, are not alone.

NAMI El Paso says Americans are becoming more aware of the crisis where 1 in 5 of people experience mental illness.

"It's really important that we're coming together, having these conversations, letting our community know they're not alone and that there's resources and support out there ready to help," says NAMI El Paso Executive Director Isidro Torres.

This 5K walk is the largest fundraiser for the organization, where every dollar stays here in El Paso.

As of today, they've raised nearly $71,000 out of their $95,000 goal.

Over 1,000 local residents and mental health advocates are expected to gather and raise awareness and show their support for mental health.

People are encouraged to participate in the 5K walk around Ascarate Lake, or about two laps.

The free event is on Saturday, Oct. 18 and starts at 9 a.m.

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

