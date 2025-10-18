Hundreds step up for mental health at NAMIWalks El Paso 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hundreds of people came together at Ascarate Park’s Pavilion and Festival Area Saturday morning to take part in the annual NAMIWalks El Paso, a community walk aimed at raising awareness and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.

The event brought together more than a thousand participants families, advocates, local leaders, and even pets all walking to show support for those facing mental health challenges.

“People are out here walking and showing their support for mental health, and for those who may be struggling, are able to see that they’re not alone and they literally aren’t walking alone,” said Isidro Torres, Executive Director of NAMI El Paso.

Organizers say this walk is part of a national movement to promote understanding, compassion, and access to mental health resources.

“I think raising awareness helps people feel like they’re not alone,” said participant Sara Morales. “It helps people reach out and get help quicker than thinking that they have to hide it.”

The KVIA ABC-7 team also joined in participating in warm-ups, cheering on walkers, and showing support for mental health awareness alongside the community.

“The big thing is fighting the stigma of mental illness, but also getting people to help that they need,” said participant Kevin Cooper. “Folks are not out there on their own.”

For some, the event hit especially close to home. Diana Lopez, a veteran and mother, shared that being part of the walk felt meaningful after her own journey with mental health.

“I did the walk when I was at UTEP, and now I’m a part of my own organization helping with people,” Lopez said. “We help with emotional regulation, things that I’ve suffered from as a veteran. And as a mom, it just—it felt good.”

Organizers say NAMIWalks El Paso continues to grow each year, helping connect people to resources and remind them that mental health matters.

NAMI El Paso offers free programs and support for individuals and families impacted by mental illness. To learn more, visit namiwalks.org/elpaso.