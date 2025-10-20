El Paso County adopts new outdoor business ordinance, countywide fire code

MONTANA VISTA, Texas (KVIA) — The El Paso County Commissioners Court unanimously approved an outdoor business ordinance and the county’s first-ever fire code.

The new regulations are designed to hold outdoor businesses to stricter safety standards and unify fire-safety enforcement across the county.

Precinct 1 County Commissioner Jackie Butler, who introduced the measures, said the policy is the result of years of research and collaboration.

“This really gives us more tools as a county to make sure that these types of businesses are being looked at as carefully as possible,” Butler said. “It’s based on years of research, policy discussions, task force meetings, and input from community members.”

The outdoor business ordinance requires certain businesses to obtain a county license and follow safety rules such as proper disposal of flammable materials, fencing requirements, and organized storage of equipment and debris.

The new countywide fire code will go into effect in January 2027, while the outdoor business ordinance took effect immediately after Monday’s vote.

The code sets a single standard for fire safety across El Paso County.

Previously, Emergency Services District (ESD) No. 1 operated under the 2021 fire code, ESD No. 2 under the 2015 version, and the City of Socorro Fire Department used the 2009 edition.

Local fire officials say the unified approach will help improve coordination and firefighter safety.

“We want to make sure that we work together for the common goal, the safety of the people and the safety of the firefighters when they fight fires,” El Paso ESD No. 1 Fire Chief Kris Menendez said.

Under the new ordinance, the El Paso County Attorney’s Office will have the authority to enforce the fire-safety standards. The office can issue violation notices, seek civil fines of $100 to $500 per day, and pursue legal action against repeat or serious offenders.

“Our mission is to protect the safety and well-being of every resident,” County Attorney Christina Sanchez said. “The policies adopted today strengthen our ability to do that and enhance the quality of life in our community.”

The move comes after several large fires in recent years, including one at a Montana Vista recycling plant in 2024 and another major outdoor blaze in September 2023 that sent thick smoke into nearby neighborhoods.

Residents who spoke at Monday’s meeting supported the new regulations.

“The fires have impacted our community in years past and brought us to a critical juncture,” Mike Barnes, a Homestead Meadows resident said. “It’s evident that change is not only necessary but long overdue.”

County officials say the new measures will help protect residents in rural and unincorporated parts of the county — areas that have historically lacked consistent fire-safety oversight.

“These measures are a result of years of collaboration to create a safer community for all El Pasoans,” Butler said. “We look forward to working with the business community to prevent devastating fires and protect our residents.”