Boo at the Zoo brings spooky fun to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Saturday and Sunday El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens invites families to Boo at the Zoo, a Halloween-themed event running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The celebration features trick-or-treating, animal encounters, costumed characters, live performances and seasonal decorations for a family-friendly experience.

At this weekend event Han’s Martial Arts is also sponsoring candy stations as visitors are encouraged to wear costumes and bring treat bags.

The weekend lineup further includes an acrobatic show, a Halloween dance performance, a magic and comedy act and a martial arts demonstration.

El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden encourages exploring zoo exhibits and enjoying frightfully delightful entertainment for all ages at their weekend event.

For more information or to purchase memberships, visit ElPasoZoo.org