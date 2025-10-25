Skip to Content
Top Stories

Boo at the Zoo brings spooky fun to El Paso

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 7:56 AM
Published 8:25 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Saturday and Sunday El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens invites families to Boo at the Zoo, a Halloween-themed event running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The celebration features trick-or-treating, animal encounters, costumed characters, live performances and seasonal decorations for a family-friendly experience.

At this weekend event Han’s Martial Arts is also sponsoring candy stations as visitors are encouraged to wear costumes and bring treat bags.

The weekend lineup further includes an acrobatic show, a Halloween dance performance, a magic and comedy act and a martial arts demonstration.

El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden encourages exploring zoo exhibits and enjoying frightfully delightful entertainment for all ages at their weekend event.

For more information or to purchase memberships, visit ElPasoZoo.org

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.