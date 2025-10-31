No plans this Halloween? Last chance to scream at Forbidden Acres

Forbidden acres closes out their 2025 haunt season this weekend

The family-owned business has become a Halloween tradition for thousands across the borderland.

For the Ehler family, the haunt is about more than scares — it’s about community.

“In the darkness, always be the light,” remains the family’s guiding message.

In their haunted house is one long trail , with several paths you can take — each one is different with scare actors and gory decorations.

The trail could take 15-20 minutes long to finish.

They will have several food trucks and vendors in their last two nights which are Friday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 1.

Both nights will be open from 8:00 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets are $28 general admission or $48 for a fast pass.

Forbidden Acres is located at 13161 Tobacco Rd.

Next year will be partnering with El Paso Water Parks for their 2026 Summerween.