Importance of lifestyle, diet changes to prevent diabetes

Diabetes is what many doctors call "the silent killer." It's a chronic illness affecting people all over the world, and can seriously affect vital organs if not treated.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, nearly 600 million people in the world have diabetes as of this year.

A doctor of internal medicine at The Hospitals of Providence says over 90% of them have Type 2 Diabetes, which has been affecting more young people.

Type 2 Diabetes is due to poor lifestyle and diet, obesity, stress, lack of sleep or activity, and sometimes genetics.

Unlike Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes can be prevented.

The IDF recommends exercise at least three to five days a week, for a minimum of 30 to 45 minutes.

"All I want to say, we are all stuck with our hectic lifestyle, fast paced life these days," says Dr. Parisa Ibrahim. "Not everybody has the luxury to have time to exercise every day or go to the gym, but it's daily choice, step by step."

Those steps to prevent diabetes or reduce the risk of progression are:

Switching to a mediterranean diet

Eating more fruits and vegetables

Maintaining your weight -- as obesity increases the risk

Avoiding processed sugars like sugary drinks, sodas and candies

Avoiding refined carbs like white bread or white rice

If diabetes isn't controlled, it can lead to strokes, disrupt circulation to the heart, Alzheimers and kidney failure, and vision loss.

"You just need to respect your body, your body is working hard for your health, so you need to do that," says Ibrahim. "Do your best, be compliant with the medication. A lot of people are afraid that taking medicine is a failure. But no, those medications are out there... They're there to help you to prevent those long term complications."

The doctor also said weight loss surgery has helped patients get rid of their diabetes, but always check with your primary doctor first.