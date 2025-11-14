Immunize El Paso receives grant for upper respiratory viruses

Immunize El Paso was awarded with a $20,000 grant, just in time for their busiest season: upper respiratory viruses.

With the grant by the Carl C. Anderson Sr. & Marie Jo Anderson Charitable Foundation, they plan on making vaccines accessible to people who can't afford them.

The money will be going towards expanding their outreach and setting up more mobile clinics, which they say will help prevent the spread during the holidays.

The funds could cover about 2,000 vaccines.

ProAction and Immunize El Paso Executive Director Henry Brutus says they will do outreach until all funds are exhausted.

"Very much needed as we know, lots of uncertainties with funding now the economic crisis possibly," says Brutus. "But in addition, we have a lot of people that do not have insurance in our community or under-insured, so that means their insurance doesn't cover everything. So this gives us the opportunity that if someone shows up needing vaccines, we don't turn them away."

Until March, Brutus says we can experience higher rates of the flu, pneumonia, RSV and COVID-19.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings approaching, they will be targeting communities with more outbreaks.

Immunize El Paso offers free vaccines to underinsured people or those with no insurance.