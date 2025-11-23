Operation Hope Thanksgiving turkey distribution

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Saturday Cesar Ornelas Law partnered with Operation H.O.P.E. for it's 30th annual Thanksgiving food giveaway.

It all happened beginning at 10 AM at the El Paso County Coliseum-Pavilion.

TNA Wrestling, the El Paso County Coliseum and additional community partners banded together ahead of this Thanksgiving with the aim of positively impacting the El Paso Community.

The goal of the Thanksgiving food giveaway was to serve over 1000 families, bringing kindness through action.

Former TNA International Chamption Frankie Kazarian and reigning TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater also joined Operation H.O.P.E. volunteers for this annual Thanksgiving food giveaway.

This year's event was organized by co-founder Rubi Gonzales, who took over for her father Angel Gonzales. He passed away last year.

"My mom and my dad started this when I was a little girl. They grew up in Segundo Barrio area. They were from low income. They didn't always have the funds to celebrate the holidays," Rubi Gonzales said during an interview at Saturday's event.

"I miss my dad being out here, being the support, the one to give us, but it makes me happy that people recognize him and recognize us, still, and when we continue to help families that need help, that they know that we're here to serve under Angel Gomez," Rubi said.

Rubi Gonzales and her son continue to honor her father's legacy and the spirit of giving back to the community.