Top Model of the World USA competition in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Top Model of the World USA is making its first-ever stop in El Paso bringing models from across the country to the El Paso Convention Center.

Organizers say this year’s competition is bigger than ever. The winner will earn a trip of a lifetime.

The national titleholder will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to China to represent the United States on the international stage. The trip includes flights, accommodations, and a full wardrobe.

Organizers say even if a contestant doesn’t win this event is a great opportunity for the career. Scouts and agencies are watching closely and that exposure could open doors for several of these models.

“At the state level and at the national level, and I feel like this is something very different and important for me because I wanted to do modeling since a very young age and here in El Paso I feel like it is the city of growth, um, and I feel like it is very important for me to do this competition," said Nikki Najera, contestant.