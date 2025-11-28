What to expect at Cielo Vista Mall for Black Friday shopping

Holiday shopping has begun bright and early at Cielo Vista Mall as shoppers try to get their hands on the best deals and sales for gifts and items.

People lined up as early as 3 a.m. to get in line for JC Penny for scratch off coupons.

Other stores like Pacsun, Aeropostale, Macy's and Perfumania are offering "buy one, get one" deals, or BOGOs, and sales from 20-70% off items.

ABC-7's Nicole Ardila spoke with shoppers in line outside to hear what they want to get out of their Black Friday shopping.

"I'm hoping to get some [good deals] here," said Chris Chacon, getting gifts for his kids. "You know, since we made the sacrifice to be here. But, we'll probably still be looking online, you know, see what we going to do."

Others are looking for appliances and gifts with lower prices because of inflation.

"Right now I hope it can save us some money," said Lily Cortez. "But with the inflation, I don't know. And that's why we're here. So maybe we can check out whatever they have on specials. We're crossing our fingers."

Parking started filling as soon as 5 a.m., arriving sooner is recommended.