Sun Devils vs Blue Devils at the 92nd Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Arizona State vs Duke

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The match-up is now set for the 92nd edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Arizona State out of the Big 12 Conference will face Duke out of the ACC.

The Sun Bowl football committee took more than 3 hours to make the announcement at the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino.

The Sun Devils will make their 8th overall appearance in the Sun Bowl. Their most recent was back in 2019 when ASU was victorious against Florida State. The Sun Devils will enter the game with an 8-4 record.

The game is scheduled for December 31 with a 12 p.m. kickoff time.