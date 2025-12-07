Skip to Content
Top Stories

Sun Devils vs Blue Devils at the 92nd Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Arizona State vs Duke

kvia
By
today at 4:37 PM
Published 2:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The match-up is now set for the 92nd edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Arizona State out of the Big 12 Conference will face Duke out of the ACC.

The Sun Bowl football committee took more than 3 hours to make the announcement at the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino. 

The Sun Devils will make their 8th overall appearance in the Sun Bowl. Their most recent was back in 2019 when ASU was victorious against Florida State. The Sun Devils will enter the game with an 8-4 record. 

The game is scheduled for December 31 with a 12 p.m. kickoff time. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.