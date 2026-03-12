Skip to Content
Proposed DHS facility in Socorro could strain water resources; according to some state lawmakers

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
Published 10:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Democratic State Rep. Vince Perez told ABC-7 that the proposed DHS facility in Socorro could use more than one million gallons of water a day. In an area that is already water issues such as low water pressure.

The facility will sit in the Lower Valley Water District, which gets their water supplied through an agreement with El Paso Water.

Perez and other lawmakers are urging the El Paso Water's Public Service Board to take a closer look at the long standing agreement between them and the Lower Valley Water District. 

El Paso Water officials during their Public Service Board meeting directed staff to issue a letter to the Lower Valley Water District to formally request the information needed "to assess the impact of those developments on El Paso Water," said Gilbert Trejo, the VP of Engineering, Operations & Technical Services.



Lauren Bly

